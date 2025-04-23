Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Cisco Systems (CSCO) standing at $55.59, reflecting a +1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.5%.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services's shares have seen a decrease of 9.76% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.93% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 3.41% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.05 billion, reflecting a 10.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $56.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +4.86%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% increase. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Cisco Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

It's also important to note that CSCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Networking stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

