Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $52.73, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.45%.

The the stock of seller of routers, switches, software and services has risen by 7.82% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.87, signifying a 21.62% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.76 billion, down 6.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.56 per share and a revenue of $55.61 billion, representing changes of -4.56% and +3.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Cisco Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cisco Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.21.

We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Networking stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

