Cisco Systems (BER:CIS) Price Target Increased by 6.11% to 57.18

The average one-year price target for Cisco Systems (BER:CIS) has been revised to 57.18 / share. This is an increase of 6.11% from the prior estimate of 53.89 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.39 to a high of 76.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.50% from the latest reported closing price of 50.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIS is 0.73%, a decrease of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 3,243,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,351K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,118K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIS by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97,519K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,860K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIS by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 84,110K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,378K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIS by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 70,453K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIS by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 68,969K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIS by 10.02% over the last quarter.

