Cisco Systems Below $82? Buy Now, It Won’t Last—$182 Is Coming

It is a bold statement to say Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock will advance by $100 to $182, but there are forces at play and precedents that suggest just that. Cisco’s share price crossed a significant threshold in early February, rising above the $82 level to set a fresh all-time high.

The all-time high is significant enough on its own; however, it is the stock's first since the DotCom bubble burst, so it marks a pivot point for this market. Others, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), have crossed similar thresholds and advanced by modest-to-high triple-digit amounts.

A Cyclical Upswing and Capital Return Underpin CSCO Price Action

Cisco’s driver is an AI-driven, multi-year tech refresh cycle. Not only do existing data centers need to be updated to modern standards, but new ones are being built at an aggressive pace, and there is all that enterprise networking to account for, which supports the Internet and global economies. The critical takeaway is that Cisco, as a leading provider, is well-entrenched in the marketplace and positioned to benefit from a tailwind expected to persist for many years.

While the 20X earnings at which the stock trades in mid-February is a bit high relative to recent years, it likely underestimates the company’s strength. The more significant detail is that, trading at only 14X the 2030 forecast, there is an opportunity for the stock price to increase by at least 50% over the coming years as its earnings grow and outpace the forecast.

Capital returns are among the drivers of Cisco's stock price. Cisco was a high-quality dividend-paying and share-repurchasing company before its Q2 release, with a market-beating yield, reliability, and a declining share count.

Regarding the dividend, it is well above average, yielding about 1.9% as of February, and is safe at only 40% of this year’s earnings guidance, at the low end of the range.

The company is known for distribution increases, having made annual increases for 15 years, and is likely to extend the trend over the coming years. Regarding share buybacks, the Q2 2026 activity aided a 0.5% year-to-date share count reduction and is expected to continue at a similar pace through year’s end. The latest data suggests this company has sufficient authorization for about 10 more quarters at the Q2 pace.

Analysts Applaud Cisco’s Q2 Results: Raise Targets, Lead Market

Cisco’s Q2 results were solid, and the analysts liked what they saw. The company reported 10% system-wide growth, with $15.35 billion in revenue, 150 basis points better than expected, and strong earnings. Revenue growth was driven by product and services revenue, with product revenue up by 20%, underpinned by networking’s 20% increase.

Geographically, all regions showed strength, and the margin news was positive. The company’s lean into CapEx, innovation, and growth investments is cutting into cash flow, but that is a near-term headwind. Adjusted earnings grew at a slightly accelerated 11% pace, outpacing estimates by 195 bps, and are expected to remain strong through year’s end.

MarketBeat tracked several analyst updates immediately following the release, including several price targets that were reaffirmed or increased. The new targets align with a consensus-or-better price point, suggesting a minimum 20% upside is possible.

A move to new highs could open the door to much larger movements, including one that equals the trading range that has dominated price action over the past 26 years.

The $70 range magnitude suggests a move to the $150 level is possible over time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.