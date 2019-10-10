Cisco Stock Downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Slowdown Fears

Analyst Rod Hall predicts that geopolitical uncertainty will continue to crimp the tech giant’s earnings potential.

Cisco Systems is falling on Thursday, following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs. The bank argues that nervous businesses may not be as willing to spend, crimping the tech giant’s earnings potential.

The back story. Cisco stock (ticker: CSCO) is up 6.1% year to date, trailing the S&P 500’s 17.6% gain. In August, a weak earnings forecast hit the shares, and while some analysts are still bullish—arguing that the company is undervalued—investors have been wary of the effects of the trade war.

What’s new. On Thursday, Goldman analyst Rod Hall cut his rating on Cisco to Neutral from Buy and lowered his price target to $48 from $56 and slightly lowered his fiscal 2020 earnings-per-share estimates.

His recent research shows enterprise spending has decelerated in recent months, a problem for Cisco and peers, he writes. Yet he’s not ready to go bearish just yet, given that other pockets of strength remain, including its commercial segment that’s supported by demand from small- and medium-size businesses.

Looking ahead. With little hope of a quick resolution to the trade war, Hall predicts that geopolitical uncertainty will continue to weigh on business sentiment, fueling a continuation of recent caution. Yet weak enterprise spending is just one of Hall’s concerns. He warns that negative trends could persist through next year in the telecom segment, as carriers await the rollout of 5G.

The good news is that he thinks tariffs, rather than a slowdown in the broader macro environment, are the main culprit behind business’s more tempered outlook toward spending. If a trade deal were to materialize, sentiment could improve more quickly than expected.

Nonetheless, markets seem skeptical that we’re nearing a resolution, so hoping for a quick walkback of tariffs seems overly optimistic.

Cisco is down 1.8% to $46 in recent trading, while the S&P 500 is up 1%.

Write to Teresa Rivas at teresa.rivas@barrons.com

