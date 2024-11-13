News & Insights

Cisco sees Q2, FY25 effective tax rate 19%

November 13, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Says saw low single digit growth in telecommunications. Says took orders in Q1 for AI and web scale of $300M. Says margins were very strong. Says addition of Splunk is favorable at gross margin line. Says still super early for Splunk and super positive on how its progressing. Says Splunk profitability is above expectations. Comments and guidance taken from Q1 earnings conference call.

