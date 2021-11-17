Cisco revenue misses estimates on lower demand for network hardware

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, hurt by slackening demand for on-campus network hardware as businesses move operations to the cloud.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 30 was $12.90 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $12.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

