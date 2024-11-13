News & Insights

Stocks
CSCO

Cisco reports Q1 total adjusted gross margin 69.3%

November 13, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 69.3%, 68.9%, and 70.3%, respectively, as compared with 67.1%, 66.5%, and 69.0%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 69.6% for the Americas, 70.3% for EMEA and 66.4% for APJC.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.