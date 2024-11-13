Cisco reports Q1 total adjusted gross margin 69.3%

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 69.3%, 68.9%, and 70.3%, respectively, as compared with 67.1%, 66.5%, and 69.0%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 69.6% for the Americas, 70.3% for EMEA and 66.4% for APJC.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.