Cisco reports Q1 total adjusted gross margin 69.3%

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 69.3%, 68.9%, and 70.3%, respectively, as compared with 67.1%, 66.5%, and 69.0%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 69.6% for the Americas, 70.3% for EMEA and 66.4% for APJC.
- Cisco reports Q1 adjusted EPS 91c, consensus 87c
- Cisco sees Q2 adjusted EPS 89c-91c, consensus 87c
- Cisco raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $3.60-$3.66 from $3.52-$3.58
- Cisco options imply 5.1% move in share price post-earnings
