Cisco raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $3.60-$3.66 from $3.52-$3.58

FY25 consensus $3.58. Raises FY25 revenue view to $55.3B-$56.3B from $55B-$56.2B, consensus $55.89B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CSCO:
- Cisco options imply 5.1% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Cisco ahead of earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 13, 2024
- Taylor Morrison names Cisco Chief Information Officer Fletcher Previn to board
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.