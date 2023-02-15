Cisco raises full-year revenue forecast

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O raised its full-year revenue growth forecast on Wednesday, banking on its ability to push backlog orders quickly and rapid adoption of 5G technology to keep demand upbeat.

The company forecast fiscal 2023 revenue growth between 9% to 10.5%, compared with its earlier forecast of 4.5% to 6.5% growth.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.