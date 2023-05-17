News & Insights

US Markets
CSCO

Cisco raises full-year profit forecast

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

May 17, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by Richard Rohan Francis for Reuters ->

Add details on outlook in paragraphs 2, 3

May 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast, betting that demand will stay strong for its networking infrastructure even in a slowing economy.

The company now expects annual adjusted earnings per share between $3.80 and $3.82.

Cisco also forecast fiscal 2023 revenue to rise between 10.0% and 10.5%, compared with its previous outlook of an increase of 9.0% to 10.5%.

The company has over the past few months moved aggressively to resolve supply chain bottlenecks that ailed its business since the pandemic, allowing it to fulfill delayed orders.

The maker of routers, security services and software products has also benefited from resilience in cloud spending, which has been a bright spot in the wider tech slowdown.

Cisco posted revenue of $14.57 billion in the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $14.39 billion, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((RichardRohan.Francis@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.