US Markets
CSCO

Cisco raises annual earnings forecast on strong demand for 5G gear

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast and reported quarterly revenue above expectations on strong demand for its enterprise communication tools and 5G gear, sending its shares up 4% in extended trading.

Adds details on forecast

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast and reported quarterly revenue above expectations on strong demand for its enterprise communication tools and 5G gear, sending its shares up 4% in extended trading.

The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products.

The networking giant forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings between $3.41 and $3.46 per share, compared with its prior projection of $3.38 and $3.45.

Revenue is expected to grow between 5.5% to 6.5%, tighter than its prior forecast of 5% to 7%.

For the second quarter revenue rose about 6% to $12.72 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $12.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular