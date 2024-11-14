Cisco price target raised to $65 from $60 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Cisco (CSCO) to $65 from $60 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported October-end quarter results that were in-line on the top line and ahead of expectations on EPS. While noting it “would have liked to see stronger performance out of Networking and Splunk,” Evercore adds that it was “still a decent beat and raise quarter.”

