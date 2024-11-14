Cisco price target raised to $56 from $51 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Cisco (CSCO) to $56 from $51 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q1 earnings beat consensus, driven by better than expected gross margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says artificial intelligence order strength is offsetting public sector weakness.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.