Cisco price target raised to $56 from $51 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Cisco (CSCO) to $56 from $51 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q1 earnings beat consensus, driven by better than expected gross margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says artificial intelligence order strength is offsetting public sector weakness.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.