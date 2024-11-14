News & Insights

CSCO

Cisco price target raised to $56 from $51 at Goldman Sachs

November 14, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Cisco (CSCO) to $56 from $51 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q1 earnings beat consensus, driven by better than expected gross margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says artificial intelligence order strength is offsetting public sector weakness.

