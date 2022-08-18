Cisco Pops on Earnings Beat: ETFs to Buy

Tech prime Cisco Systems CSCO cheered investors with fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The networking giant beat on both earnings and revenues, and provided an upbeat revenue forecast for the October quarter, citing easing supply-chain constraints.



Cisco shares spiked as much as 6.9% in after market hours. The smooth trading is likely to be felt in ETFs with the largest allocation going to this networking giant. These include iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF IYZ, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF IGN, Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK, First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund FDN.

Cisco Earnings in Focus

Earnings of 74 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined from the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. Revenues were flat year over year at $13.1 billion and edged past the consensus mark of $12.75 billion (see: all the Technology ETFs here).



The robust performance were driven by a COVID-19 recovery in China that eased supply-chain pressures.



Cisco expects revenues to rise 2-4% in fiscal first quarter and earnings of 82-84 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, revenues are especated to incarese as much as 6% while earnings per share are projected to rise in the range of $3.49-$3.56. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 85 cents for the ongoing quarter and $3.35 for the full year.

ETFs in Detail

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)



iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF offers exposure to U.S. companies that provide telephone and Internet products, services and technologies. It follows the Russell 1000 Telecommunications RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, holding 21 stocks in its basket. Cisco takes the top position at 14.3% of assets.



iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has AUM of $436.6 million and trades in an average daily volume of 623,000 shares. IYZ charges 39 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)



iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF provides exposure to telecom equipment, data networking and wireless equipment companies by tracking the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF holds 22 securities in its basket, with Cisco taking the fourth spot with a 7.6% allocation (read: Stocks' Best Month Since 2020: Top ETF Areas of July).



iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF has accumulated $111.4 million in its asset base and sees light volume of around 9,000 shares a day. IGN charges 40 bps in annual fees and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.



Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK)



Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF aims to offer investors exposure to the globally listed stocks and depositary receipts of data and digital revolution companies. It follows the Pacer Data Transmission and Communication Revolution Index, holding 85 stocks in its basket. Out of these, Cisco is the third firm, accounting for a 7.6% share. Semiconductors take the largest share at 31.2%, while system software and communication equipment round off the next two spots (read: Nvidia Tumbles on Fiscal Q2 Revenue Warnings: ETFs in Focus).



Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF debuted in the space in June and has amassed $1 million in its asset base. It charges 60 bps in annual fees and trades in a meager volume of under 500 shares per day on average.



First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)



First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF follows the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index, which measures the performance of companies engaged in the cyber security segment of the technology and industrials sectors. The index includes companies primarily involved in the building, implementation and management of security protocols applied to private and public networks, computers, and mobile devices to provide protection of the integrity of data and network operations. First Trust holds Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF holds 38 stocks in its basket, with Cisco taking the fifth spot at 5.7%.



First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has accumulated $5.7 billion in its asset base. CIBR charges 60 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of about 751,000 shares.



First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)



First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund follows the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index, giving investors exposure to the broad Internet industry. It holds about 41 stocks in its basket, with Cisco occupying the fourth spot at 4.8%.



First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund is the most popular and liquid ETF in the broad technology space, with AUM of $4.7 billion and an average daily volume of around 533,000 shares. FDN charges 51 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



