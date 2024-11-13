Cisco options imply 5.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Cisco (CSCO) is 2.5x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.1%, or $2.98, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.1%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CSCO:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Cisco ahead of earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 13, 2024
- Taylor Morrison names Cisco Chief Information Officer Fletcher Previn to board
- Cigna drops pursuit of Humana: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.