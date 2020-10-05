US Markets
CSCO

Cisco must pay $1.9 billion in patent lawsuit -U.S. judge

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Cisco Systems Inc to pay $1.9 billion after a Virginia company accused it of infringing patents related to complex computer network security functions.

U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, concluded after a non-jury trial that Cisco infringed four patents belonging to the plaintiff Centripetal Networks Inc, of Herndon, Virginia.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

