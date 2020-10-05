Cisco must pay $1.9 billion in patent lawsuit -U.S. judge

Oct 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O to pay $1.9 billion after a Virginia company accused it of infringing patents related to complex computer network security functions.

U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, concluded after a non-jury trial that Cisco infringed four patents belonging to the plaintiff Centripetal Networks Inc, of Herndon, Virginia.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

