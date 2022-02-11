Cisco made $20 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk -WSJ

US Markets
Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc SPLK.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The offer was made recently and the companies are not in active talks, the newspaper said, citing some of the sources.

Cisco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Splunk said it does not comment on rumors or speculation.

