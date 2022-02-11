US Markets
CSCO

Cisco made $20 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk -WSJ

Contributor
Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Cisco Systems Inc has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc SPLK.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO SPLK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular