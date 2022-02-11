Cisco made $20 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk -WSJ
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc SPLK.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.