Cisco To Invest In AI Startup CoreWeave, Valuing Company At $23 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has agreed to invest in CoreWeave, a leading cloud-computing provider and one of the most promising startups in artificial intelligence, in a deal that values the company at $23 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

CoreWeave, under the leadership of CEO Michael Intrator, has been exploring a secondary transaction that would enable existing shareholders, including employees, to sell between $400 million and $500 million of their stakes, as reported by Bloomberg last month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.