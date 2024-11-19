Cisco General Counsel sells $3.34M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Cisco (CSCO) disclosed that its General Counsel Deborah Stahlkopf sold 58.2K shares of common stock on November 15th in a total transaction size of $3.34M.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CSCO:
- Amazon vs. Alphabet: Which Cloud Hyperscaler Offers Greater Value?
- Cisco signs whole portfolio agreement with MGM Resorts
- Disney reports Q4 beat, Capri-Tapestry call off deal: Morning Buzz
- Cisco price target raised to $66 from $53 at Jefferies
- Notable open interest changes for November 14th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.