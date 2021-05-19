US Markets
Cisco forecasts quarterly profit below estimates as reopening economies hit demand

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast its current-quarter revenue below estimates, expecting the reopening of economies to cool last year's pandemic-driven demand for its networking and teleconferencing tools, sending its shares down 5%.

With people beginning to return to offices following mass COVID-19 vaccination drives, the company expects demand for its video-conferencing platform Webex, virtual private network AnyConnect and cybersecurity products to slow down.

Cisco forecast fourth-quarter profit to be between 81 cents to 83 cents per share, below estimates of 85 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's revenue rose to $12.80 billion in the third quarter ended May 1, above analysts' average estimate of $12.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $2.86 billion or 68 cents per share, from $2.77 billion or 65 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CISCO SYSTEMS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

