Cisco forecasts profit below estimates, blames supply chain issues

May 19 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday cautioned that supply chain issues will linger through the end of the calendar year and forecast its current-quarter profit below estimates, sending the shares of the network gear maker down 5%.

The warning comes at a time when all tech companies are facing a global chip shortage.

"Notwithstanding what's going on in the supply chain, our revenue guide would have been higher, which could have probably flowed through to improving EPS as well," Chief Executive Officer Charles Robbins said during an earnings call.

Cisco forecast fourth-quarter profit to be between 81 cents and 83 cents per share, compared with estimates of 85 cents per share, and said it expects a 6% to 8% growth in revenue.

For the third quarter ended May 1, the company reported a 7% rise in revenue to $12.80 billion from a year earlier, above analysts' average estimate of $12.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Cisco's service revenue surged 8% and product revenue rose 6%, boosted by a sustained demand for its videoconferencing platform, virtual private network and cybersecurity products as offices remained closed despite accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations.

Net income rose to $2.86 billion, or 68 cents per share, from $2.77 billion, or 65 cents per share.

Excluding items, Cisco earned 83 cents per share, above analysts' estimates of 82 cents per share.

