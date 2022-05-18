Cisco (CSCO) Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Network equipment maker Cisco (CSCO) might produce the sort of hardware customers can rely on, but investors aren’t so sure that reliance is worth the current stock price. The company continues to shift its business model more towards software and applications, particularly those services that generate high recurring revenues. And that transition has begun to bear fruit.

The tech giant is set to report third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Investors want to know what it will take to keep Cisco stock moving higher. Cisco has seen its stock decline 23% so far this year, including a drop 15% drop and 7% in the respective six months and thirty days. And when expanding that horizon by twelve months, the shares have lost more than 6% of their value, while the S&P 500 index has declined 3%. Cisco’s stock does not accurately reflect the qualities of the company and its leadership.

The company is investing in ways to grow its recurring revenue to subscription-based software and services as it shifts away from its core business of selling network switches and routers. By 2025, the company said it expects subscription revenue to account for 50% of total revenue, which would be a six percentage point increase in fiscal 2021. But for that to matter, the market will want Cisco on Wednesday to show that it can pivot quickly to its new growth businesses to offset the revenue declines in its legacy segments.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 86 cents per share on revenue of $13.34 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 83 cents per share on revenue of $12.8 billion. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to rise 6.5% year over year to $3.44 per share, while full-year revenue of $52.85 billion would rise about 6.1% year over year.

Aside from generating significant free cash flow, Cisco offers an attractive dividend yield of 2.7%, which presents excellent value and strong defensive qualities. And thanks to its enduring business model, the company has more than $20 billion in excess cash on its balance sheet, reflecting about 10% of its current market cap. This amount of cash gives Cisco the option to return it to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks — something it has done consistently over the past five years, including buying back almost $50 billion since 2017.

What’s more, the company remains in a strong position to benefit from rising demand for digital networks for both educational and business needs. The market anticipates increased demand not only for Cisco’s infrastructure and networking services, but also for cloud computing and telecom networks services, which have become key drivers of Cisco’s growth over the past year. The speed of Cisco’s software growth is critical given the declines in its legacy routing and switching businesses.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenues grew 6.35% to $12.72 billion, topping estimates by $63.6 million. The company posted strong product sales, which offset weakness in the services segment. It was Cisco’s third straight quarter of strong product order growth above 30%. In terms of its business model transformation, management highlighted that total annualized recurring revenue was up 11% year over year to $22 billion. Just as impressive, Q2 adjusted EPS of 84 cents came in 3 cents higher than estimates.

The company also raised its dividend by 3%, while adding another $15 billion to its share buyback program. On Wednesday the market will want to see whether Cisco can improve on these metrics.

