Cisco (CSCO) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Cisco Systems CSCO reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.33%. The bottom line increased 4.8% year over year.



Revenues increased 6.9% year over year to $13.59 billion and beat the consensus mark by 1.18%.

Quarter in Detail

Region-wise, America’s rose 9% year over year to $7.83 billion. EMEA revenues increased 5% from the year-ago quarter to $3.73 billion. APJC revenues climbed 1% year over year to $2.04 billion.



Service revenues (24.8% of total revenues) moved up 2.1% year over year to $3.44 billion.

Cisco Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cisco Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote

Product revenues (74.7% of total revenues) increased 8.6% on a year-over-year basis to $10.16 billion.



Annualized recurring revenues were $23.3 billion, up 6% year over year and product ARR increased 11% year over year.

Break Down of Product Revenues

Secure, Agile Networks (66.4% of total Product revenues) revenues increased 14% year over year to $6.75 billion.



Collaboration (9.4% of Product revenues) revenues decreased 10% on a year-over-year basis to $958 million.



End-to-End Security (9.3% of Product revenues) revenues were up 7% to $943 million.



Internet for the Future (12.9% of Product revenues) revenues decreased 1% to $1.31 billion.



Optimized Application Experiences (2% of Product revenues) revenues were up 11% to $199 million.



Revenues from Other Products increased 25% to $3 million.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 160 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 63.9%.



On a non-GAAP basis, the product gross margin contracted 210 bps to 62.1%. The service gross margin expanded 30 bps to 69.1%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.27 billion, up 7.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses expanded 30 bps to 31.4%.



The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 180 bps year over year to 32.5%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jan 28, 2023, Cisco’s cash and cash equivalents, and investments balance were $22.05 billion compared with $19.78 billion as of Oct 29, 2022.



Total debt (short-term plus long-term) as of Jan 28, 2023, was $8.89 billion compared with $8.88 billion as of Oct 29, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities was $4.7 billion, higher than the $3.96 billion reported in the previous quarter.



Cisco paid out a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share and returned $2.8 billion to shareholders through buybacks.



The remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) at the end of the fiscal second quarter were $31.8 billion, up 4%, with 53% of this amount to be recognized as revenues over the next 12 months. Product RPO was up 7% and service RPO was up 2%.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are expected to grow between 11% and 13% on a year-over-year basis.



The non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 63.5% and 64.5% for the quarter.



The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 33% and 34% for the quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 96 cents and 98 cents per share.



For fiscal 2023, revenues are expected to rise 9-10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $3.73 and $3.78 per share.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Cisco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Cisco shares have lost 23.3% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 16.4%.



Baidu BIDU, Everbridge EVBG and Frontier FYBR are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Baidu currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Everbridge and Frontier carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Baidu shares have declined 9.1% in the past year. BIDU is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22.



Everbridge shares have declined 23.6% in the past year. EVBG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22.



Frontier shares have gained 4.2% in the past year. FYBR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 24.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.