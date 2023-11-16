Cisco (CSCO) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Cisco Systems CSCO reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.77%. The bottom line jumped 29.1% year over year.



Revenues increased 7.6% year over year to $14.69 billion and beat the consensus mark by 0.4%. Product revenues (75.9% of total revenues) increased 8.7% on a year-over-year basis to $11.14 billion.



Networking revenues rose 10% year over year to $8.822 billion. Security revenues were $1.01 billion.



Collaboration revenues increased 3% to $1.12 billion. Observability revenues increased 21% to $190 million.

Cisco Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cisco Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote

Service revenues (24.1% of total revenues) inched up 4.2% year over year to $3.53 billion.

Quarter in Detail

Region-wise, America’s revenues increased 14% year over year to $9.022 billion and beat the consensus mark by 5.45%. EMEA revenues were flat at $3.66 billion but lagged the consensus mark by 5.52%. APJC revenues decreased 3% year over year to $1.982 billion but missed the consensus mark by 8.05%



Annualized recurring revenues came in at $24.5 billion, up 5% year over year. Product ARR increased 10% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 410 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 67.1%.



On a non-GAAP basis, the product gross margin expanded 550 bps to 66.5%. Service gross margin increased 20 bps to 69%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.47 billion, up 5.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased 70 bps year over year to 30.5%.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 480 bps year over year to 36.6%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Oct 28, 2023, Cisco’s cash & cash equivalents and investments balance were $23.5 billion compared with $26.15 billion as of Jul 29, 2023.



Total debt (short-term plus long-term) as of Oct 28, 2023, was $7.65 billion.



Cash flow from operating activities was $2.4 billion, lower than the $6 billion reported in the previous quarter.



The remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) at the end of the fiscal first quarter were $34.8 billion, up 12%, with 51% of this amount to be recognized as revenues over the next 12 months. Product RPO was up 14% and service RPO was up 11%.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to be between $12.6 billion and $12.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14.15 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 65% and 66% for the quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 31.5% and 32.5% for the quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 82 cents and 84 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 98 cents per share.



For fiscal 2024, revenues are expected between $53.8 billion and $55 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $3.87 and $3.93 per share.



The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings and revenues are pegged at $4.22 per share and $58.83 billion, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Cisco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA NVDA, ASANA ASAN and Snowflake SNOW are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



While NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ASANA and Snowflake carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA’s shares have jumped 234.5% year to date. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 21.



ASANA shares have gained 54.8% year to date. ASAN is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 5.



Snowflake shares have returned 13.6% year to date. SNOW is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 29.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.