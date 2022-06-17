Cisco (CSCO) Launches Panoptica & Calisti API-First Solutions

Cisco Systems CSCO recently announced the launch of two of its latest additions to cloud-native solutions — Panoptica and Calisti. Both of these are application programming interfaces (APIs) solutions, which will help companies in developing applications faster and more securely in multi-cloud architectures.

APIs help in integrating different systems, platforms and applications that result in the creation of new business models and aid in the delivery of products and services across almost every digital channel. This, in turn, expands customer reach.

Panoptica and Calisti are available for free to existing and new customers as part of open-source API-first solutions.

Panoptica is Cisco’s Secure Application Cloud solution, which provides developers and engineers security from designing applications to runtime in multi-cloud. Meanwhile, Calisti is the company’s Service Mesh Manager, which is an enterprise-ready Istio platform that simplifies connectivity, lifecycle management, and security for microservices in complex, multi-cloud environments.

Cisco’s latest cloud platform solutions are in sync with the company’s strategic vision to cater to the growing need for end-to-end security across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Cisco’s Wide Array of Solutions to Aid Top Line

Cisco’s shares were negatively impacted in 2022 due to the geopolitical tensions and the global supply chain constraints, which resulted in macroeconomic turmoil and market volatility.

Cisco’s operations were halted in Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine. The latest lockdown in China, which began in March, also hampered operations. This resulted in a severe shortage of certain critical components and has been preventing the company from shipping products to customers and creating backlogs. Consequently, Cisco has reduced its revenue guidance for its upcoming quarter.

Cisco’s shares have fallen 30.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 33.1%.

The company has been facing intense competition from the likes of Amazon’s AMZN AWS, Dell Technologies DELL and Broadcom AVGO as it continues to venture further into providing cloud solutions.

Amazon is the market leader with regard to providing cloud infrastructure to enterprise customers. The expanding customer base of AWS is driven by its varied cloud offerings and strategic investments in building partners in the cloud business segment.

Dell is also a serious contender as the company has been investing heavily in building its partner base.

Dell’s recent partnership with Snowflake will enable joint customers to access data stored on Dell object storage with Snowflake data cloud securely.

Broadcom has recently announced that the company will acquire VMware. This will aid Broadcom shift focus from the supply chain issue-ridden semiconductor industry and strengthen its position in cloud computing.

Nevertheless, with the launch of its latest cloud and 5G networking solutions, Cisco is well-positioned to benefit from a strong shift in the market trend toward hybrid cloud, 5G, IoT and hybrid work.

Cisco’s latest collaboration with Axians to bring Cisco Private 5G networking to enterprises in Germany and the Netherlands will help it address the growing demand for IoT and digitization.

The company’s latest launches in cloud solutions, such as AppDynamics Cloud and the new Securities Cloud Platform, are expected to attract new customers and increase utility among existing customers. This, in turn, will drive the top line.

Cisco expects its latest offerings to benefit the company and drive its top line in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cisco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

