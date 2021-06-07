Cisco (CSCO) & AT&T Team Up to Augment Cloud Communications

Cisco CSCO recently announced that it is working with wireless service provider, AT&T T to get Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise on to its Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCMC) platform.

Cisco noted that as the world readily embraces hybrid work model, it becomes imperative for global business enterprises to invest in cloud as well as collaboration tools for seamless work experience.

The integration with Cisco's Webex collaboration portfolio and cloud communications services will help adapting to hybrid work set up for AT&T’s enterprise customers, added Cisco. AT&T Business’ customer base boasts nearly 2,000 of the biggest multinational companies in the world.

Bringing Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise on to Cisco’s UCMC platform will boost the reliability and performance of the solution for users, noted Cisco.

Cisco Webex Calling with AT&T is a cloud solution that offers users to connect to legacy telephone systems along with integration with Cisco’s other conferencing and collaboration offerings.

In the next five years, Cisco stated that both the companies expect to extend the UCMC platform “through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise” to nearly 1 million AT&T users.

Hybrid Work Spells Opportunity for Webex

Coronavirus crisis led work-from-home, telehealth and remote learning wave has caused a massive spurt in demand for cloud-based video conferencing, teleconferencing and workspace collaboration solutions.

With re-imposition of lockdown in several parts of the world due to second wave of infections and global vaccination campaign turning out to be time-consuming affair, it is unlikely that these trends will dissipate soon.

Worldwide, companies have also started to adopt hybrid/ flexible work policies, which are expected to continue to drive demand for digital workspace solutions in the long haul.

Enterprise communication infrastructure market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.53% between 2021 and 2026 per a Mordor Intelligence report. Increasing proliferation of smartphones as well as rapid adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices) policy and higher demand for cloud-based services are key drivers of this market, added the report.

Further, worldwide video conferencing market size is projected to witness a CAGR of 19.7% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $22.5 billion, according to a report from MarketsAndMarkets,.

These projections bode well for Cisco whose Webex application has gained significant market share in the video conferencing solutions’ space. Cisco is bolstering Webex with robust new functionalities as well as acquisitions to fortify its competitive position in the domain.

In August 2020, Cisco acquired BabbleLabs which boasts of expertise in noise removal and speech improvement technology. Apart from BabbleLabs, Cisco had acquired Slido in December 2020 to boost Webex’s competitive stance.

Slido’s audience interaction technology when incorporated with Webex, will aid meeting organisers in achieving critical inputs in real time during the meetings as well as before and after the meetings from events like townhall and all-hands sessions, noted Cisco.

However, rising expenses amid intense competition in the space from the likes of Zoom Video ZM and Microsoft’s MSFT Teams App is a concern for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company.

