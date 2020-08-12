Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

There’s no question that Cisco (CSCO) has benefited from the work-from-home (WFH) trend. The networking giant has touted the effectiveness of its WebEx video conference service, albeit a small part of the business, as rising to the demand of consumers during the pandemic.

But unlike smaller rivals such as Zoom Video (ZM) and Zscaler (ZS), which have surged amid the WFH boost,Cisco stock has been largely ignored. As with the broader tech sector, Cisco continues to transition its business to more software and subscription offerings. But investors still want to know whether the WFH shift has materially impacted Cisco’s bottom line. And is that transition deserving of a higher stock multiple?

These are some of the key questions investors will look to answer when the routing and switching giant reports fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. The company’s WebEx video conference service could be a growth catalyst for its other revenue segment to potentially offset delays in purchases and deployments as companies temporarily shift spending priorities.

“We saw continued strong adoption of our SaaS-based offerings and now have 74% of our software that is subscription versus 65% a year ago,” CEO Chuck Robbins said in on its Q3 earnings call. The market will want to see some evidence that the trend is sustainable. While Cisco may certainly see a boost from WFH, there’s also the likelihood that enterprise purchases and deployments have been delayed as companies temporarily shift spending priorities. This could impact Cisco equipment sales which remains the backbone of many data centers.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $12.08 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 83 cents per share on revenue of $13.43 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 1.3% year over year to $3.15 per share, while full-year revenue of $49.23 billion would decline 5.1% year over year.

While the top-line results are not expected to be strong, given the pandemic and Cisco’s transition towards subscription business model, it’s encouraging that full-year earnings are projected to rise 1.3%. That suggests that the change in the business model is improving. That said, Cisco’s third-quarter results revealed that the company is seeing some pandemic-related pressure as it scales back its switching and routing businesses.

Third-quarter revenue was down 8% year over year to $12.0 billion. The declines were driven by a 15% decline in the main infrastructure platform where revenue fell to $6.4 billion. These were partially offset by better-than expected growth in security and services. As a measure of cost management, the company reduced operating expenses by about $300 million across the board, which lead to a 1-cent rise in adjusted earnings to 79 cents per share which beat consensus estimates.

Cisco’s ability to navigate these tough waters have largely kept the stock from cratering, but the decline in its legacy routing and switching businesses has kept investors at bay, despite the emergence of its WebEx portfolio. As such, on Wednesday investors will want progress on the company’s ability to develop growth businesses within service areas such as security, the cloud, data center and analytics.

