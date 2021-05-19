Cisco (CSCO) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Cisco (CSCO) shares have gone on an impressive run recently. The word “impressive,” of course, is relative here, particularly for a company such as Cisco that has not grown much in recent years. The stock has risen more than 26% in six months and is up 20% year to date, besting the S&P 500 index in both spans. But the outperformance continue?

The networking giant reports third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Investors want to know what it will take to keep Cisco stock moving higher. The coronavirus has had a significant adverse impact on Cisco’s business, which forced enterprise and commercial customers to either delay orders or suspend projects entirely. While Cisco has benefited from the shift of work-from-home with its Webex collaboration platform, the revenue generated in that business have not been enough to offset the declines in its routing and switching.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins has been shifting the business model more towards software and applications, particularly those services that generate high recurring revenues. While the company is certainly heading in the right direction, the pace of the transition from hardware to software has not been where investors want it to be. As of the second quarter, more than 80% of the revenue is still in the legacy infrastructure platforms and the services business. On Wednesday, beyond a top and bottom line beat, investors will want to see the needle towards software pushed a bit more.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 82 cents per share on revenue of $12.56 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 79 cents per share on revenue of $11.98 billion. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to decline 0.7% year over year to $3.21 per share, while full-year revenue of $49.27 billion would decline 0.1% year over year.

The cyclical nature of Cisco’s business has pressured the stock in recent years. Depending on the timing of its many acquisitions and/or divestitures, revenues have fluctuated up or down. This is the chief reason Cisco wants to pivot quickly towards software and subscription offerings to offset the revenue declines in the legacy segments. To be sure, the meager growth numbers aside, the legacy business of routing and switching businesses still deliver strong cash flow for the company. That segment still account for some 75% of Cisco’s product revenue in the last fiscal year.

Nevertheless, investors continue to be frustrated by the fact that Cisco’s quarterly revenue has fallen for four straight quarters. This quarter could be the end of that trend as several analysts have forecasted Cisco’s revenue to return to growth. Last week Fahad Najam, analyst at MKM Partners, initiated Cisco at a Buy rating with a price target of $61, implying 16% upside. "In our view, it has one of the best-in-class management teams at the helm in the entire networking sector and enjoys a deep bench of equally talented managers” Najam noted.

Part of the reason for the optimism is due to the growth in Internet traffic and increased spending on cybersecurity. Meanwhile, Cisco’s diligent cost controls, has helped the company amass tons of financial firepower for strategic acquisitions. With the share price still trading some 30% below its all-time high, now would be the time to take a long look at Cisco. But for that to matter the company on Wednesday will want some assurances that Cisco can execute its pivot to high-growth software businesses.

