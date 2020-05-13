Cisco (CSCO) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Cisco (CSCO) make up for its Q2 guidance miss? And has the company benefited from the work-from-home (WFH) trend, which has boosted smaller rivals like Zoom Video (ZM) and Zscaler (ZS), or has WFH delivered the opposite effect to Cisco’s revenue?

These are some of the key questions investors will look to answer this earnings report. Cisco stock has risen about 5% over the past month, trading in parallel with the S&P 500 index. The routing and switching giant is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. While Cisco may certainly see a boost from WFH, there’s also the likelihood that enterprise purchases and deployments have been delayed as companies temporarily shift spending priorities.

Cisco’s WebEx video conference service, meanwhile, albeit a small part of the business, could be a growth catalyst for other revenue segments. As global internet use went up during the pandemic, Cisco equipment has been the backbone of many data centers. Given that Cisco is scaling back its switching and routing businesses, what will the management say about Cisco’s competitive position in the “new normal” of remote work?

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 71 cents per share on revenue of $11.88 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 78 cents per share on revenue of $12.96 billion. For the full year, ending July, earnings are projected to decline 1.3% year over year to $3.06 per share, while full-year revenue of $49.1 billion would decline 5.4% year over year.

While the company has faced growth headwinds in its routing and switching franchises, evidenced by the 1% year-over-year decline in Q1 and missing Street estimates, Cisco has scaled up its AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) capabilities into the enterprise. With the company’s acquisition of Voicea, Cisco can now leverage its WebEx portfolio to build capabilities such as AI-based voice-recognition, while delivering meeting transcripts, among other services including collaboration tools that can increase both user engagement and productivity.

The WebEx portfolio will could be critical to Cisco’s growth, assuming the WFH trends persists as analysts seem to expect. Cisco’s security performance, namely web security, will also be a topic of interest. The company’s ability to compete with the likes of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) in the realm of unified threat and network security could be another growth catalyst, especially as the company continues to scale back its switching and routing businesses.

What’s more, investors will want progress on the company’s ability to develop growth businesses within service areas such as security, the cloud, data center and analytics. The company’s downbeat commentary in last quarter’s conference call with analysts has taken its toll on investor's confidence. And with better-than-expected earnings results from enterprise and datacenter names such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC), Cisco must show it can deliver sustained revenue growth if/when things get back to normal.

In other words, Cisco has quite a bit to prove on Wednesday. But from a valuation perspective, the shares are attractively priced at just 12 times fiscal 2020 earnings estimates, compared to the S&P 500’s P/E of 19. But then again, they’ve been attractively priced for the past two years.

