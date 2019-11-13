Cisco (CSCO) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Cisco (CSCO) make up for its Q4 disappointment? The stock has gotten punished over the past six months, falling almost 10%, while the S&P 500 has risen 7% during that span.

The routing and switching giant is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. While Street is eager to see what will Cisco’s 2020 guidance look like, investors want to see whether the upbeat results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC), which suggests strong enterprise spending, will carry over to Cisco’s top line. Elsewhere, Cisco’s security capabilities, namely web security, unified threat and network security will be closely-watched.

From a valuation perspective, CSCO shares, which trades at just 13 times fiscal 2020 earnings per share estimates of $3.32, are cheap, compared to the S&P 500 index, which is priced at a forward P/E of 19. Assuming the stock was valued in similar fashion with the S&P Cisco would trade today north of $60 per share or about 15% higher. For that value to be realized, on Wednesday, aside from a top- and bottom-line beat, investors will want confident guidance that suggests market share gains in end markets such as the cloud, datacenter and security.

In the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 81 cents per share on revenue of $13.08 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 75 cents per share on revenue of $13.1 billion. For the full year, ending July 2020, earnings are projected to rise 7% year over year to $3.32 per share, while full-year revenue of $52.91 billion would rise 2% year over year.

As Cisco continues to scale back its switching and routing businesses, it has found ways to offset those declines. But the U.S.-China trade war has caused a decline in order growth which could impact Q1 revenue. In Q4 Cisco posted a 6%, which was a percentage point slower than the growth rate reported for the full year. Notably, Cisco's performance China stood out as sales in that country dropped by more than 25% year over year.

On the bright side, Cisco transition away from an equipment-heavy (routers and switches) business to a more software-centric model that is supported by recurring revenue streams. In Q4 subscription service revenues reached a record-high of 17% of total company revenue, which suggests the pace of “sticky” growth is tracking successfully. Cisco also continues to show stronger product sales and higher gross margins, which supports why I think the management deserves more time to execute its stated objectives.

On Wednesday Wall Street will want to see the extent to which progress in these areas can continue and whether Cisco — which is trading at valuations and has an upside potential of 15% — deserves multiple expansion. Investors will want to see the extent to which the company’s execution and growth trends can continue not only for the just-ended quarter, but also for all of fiscal 2020.

