Cisco Commits $225 Mln In Response To COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. joined other tech giants in providing funds and pledging support to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it is committing $225 million towards helping to fight rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world.

The San Jose, California-based networking-equipment maker said the commitment will be in cash, in-kind, and planned-giving to support both the global and local response to COVID-19.

In a blog post Sunday, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said the company will allocate $8 million in cash and $210 million in product to the global coronavirus response.

Some of the funds will go to the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, supporting the World Health Organization or WHO's worldwide efforts to help prevent, detect, and manage the spread of COVID-19.

Cisco has also established several funds to support a range of nongovernmental organizations in APJC, EMEAR, the Americas, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The company is launching a 72-hour employee giving campaign, called "Let's Give Together", to encourage donations to these funds.

Further, Cisco is providing funding through its Country Digital Acceleration or CDA program for heads of state, government agencies, and businesses to rapidly deploy COVID-19-related technology solutions.

Cisco noted that it is helping to secure over 2.2 million people online. Its video conference and online collaboration tool, Webex, has facilitated virtual response meetings for the French, Canadian, German, Colombian, and other governments around the world.

Among other tech giants, Amazon has created a $5 million Neighborhood Small Business Relief Fund to provide cash grants to Seattle-area small businesses that need assistance to get through economic challenges related to COVID-19.

Facebook has said it is offering $100 million in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries where it operates.

Apple recently said its committed donations to the global COVID-19 response - both to help treat people who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts of the pandemic - reached $15 million worldwide.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Saturday that his company will donate "millions of masks" for health professionals in the U.S. and Europe.

