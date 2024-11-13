Cisco CEO: We saw strong AI demand in Q1

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Chuck Robbins said cloud customers were strong in Q1, up triple digits year-over-year. The company is seeing success in backend networks, he noted. 57% of Cisco’s (CSCO) revenue is now coming from recurring streams, which provides predictability, Robbins said. He feels that the subscription model allows the company to provide continuous innovation to customers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.