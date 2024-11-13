News & Insights

Cisco CEO: We saw strong AI demand in Q1

November 13, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Chuck Robbins said cloud customers were strong in Q1, up triple digits year-over-year. The company is seeing success in backend networks, he noted. 57% of Cisco’s (CSCO) revenue is now coming from recurring streams, which provides predictability, Robbins said. He feels that the subscription model allows the company to provide continuous innovation to customers.

