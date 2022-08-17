US Markets
CSCO

Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates as supply chain pressures ease

Contributors
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Cisco Systems Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as a COVID-19 recovery in China eased supply chain pressures and helped the company meet demand for its networking hardware.

Add details, background

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as a COVID-19 recovery in China eased supply chain pressures and helped the company meet demand for its networking hardware.

Cisco, which sells routers, switches and communication tools like WebEx, has seen a jump in orders as businesses revive plans to upgrade their infrastructure after a pandemic-induced pause.

The networking major has also benefited from an ease in supply chain shortages after key manufacturing hub China rolled back strict COVID-19 lockdowns imposed since March.

Cisco said it expects first-quarter revenue to rise between 2% and 4%.

For the fourth quarter, it posted a revenue of $13.1 billion, compared with the $12.73 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income fell to $2.8 billion, or 68 cents per share, from $3 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular