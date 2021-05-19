Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 19 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday beat quarterly revenue estimates, benefiting from sustained demand for its networking and teleconferencing tools as offices remained closed despite accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations.

The company's revenue rose to $12.80 billion in the third quarter ended May 1, above analysts' average estimate of $12.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

