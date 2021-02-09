Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O on Tuesday beat quarterly revenue estimates, helped by robust demand for its networking and teleconferencing tools due to the pandemic-induced rise in remote working.

The company's revenue fell slightly to $11.96 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 23, from $12.01 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a figure of $11.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

