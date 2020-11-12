Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O on Thursday reported smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue as more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for its teleconferencing tools, networking equipment and cybersecurity products.
The company's revenue fell to $11.93 billion in the quarter ended Oct.24, from $13.16 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting $11.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
- Tesla seeks nod for Shanghai-made Model Y SUV - industry ministry
- Bitcoin Hits Highest Level Since Jan. 2018 Amid Post-Election Volatility
- US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on likelihood of divided U.S. Congress, Fed stands pat