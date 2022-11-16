Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, as easing supply chain constraints and a COVID-19 recovery in China helped meet demand for its broad networking products portfolio.

The company's revenue was $13.63 billion in the first quarter, above analysts' estimates of $13.31 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

