Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

November 16, 2022 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Richard Rohan Francis and Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, as easing supply chain constraints and a COVID-19 recovery in China helped meet demand for its broad networking products portfolio.

The company's revenue was $13.63 billion in the first quarter, above analysts' estimates of $13.31 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

