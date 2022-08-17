Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as a COVID-19 recovery in China eased supply chain pressures and helped the company meet demand for its networking hardware.

Revenue stood at $13.1 billion, above analysts' estimates of $12.73 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

