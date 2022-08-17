US Markets
CSCO

Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributors
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PARESH DAVE

Cisco Systems Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as a COVID-19 recovery in China eased supply chain pressures and helped the company meet demand for its networking hardware.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as a COVID-19 recovery in China eased supply chain pressures and helped the company meet demand for its networking hardware.

Revenue stood at $13.1 billion, above analysts' estimates of $12.73 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular