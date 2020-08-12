US Markets
Cisco beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people working from home during lockdowns boosted demand for its networking equipment and teleconferencing tools.

Revenue fell about 9% to $12.15 billion for the fourth quarter ended July 25, edging past analysts' estimate of $12.08 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;)) Keywords: CISCO SYSTEMS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

