Cisco beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people working from home during lockdowns boosted demand for its networking equipment and teleconferencing tools.

Revenue fell about 9% to $12.15 billion for the fourth quarter ended July 25, edging past analysts' estimate of $12.08 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;)) Keywords: CISCO SYSTEMS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.