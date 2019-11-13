Cisco Beats but Falls on Guidance, NetApp Mixed

Cisco Systems CSCO has once again outperformed estimates in its fiscal Q1 2020 earnings report, which was released after the closing bell Wednesday. Earnings of 84 cents per share was up 12% year over year and 3 cents higher than the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $13.2 billion in the quarter surpassed the $13.02 billion expected, partially on stronger software subscriptions. has once again outperformed estimates in its fiscal Q1 2020 earnings report, which was released after the closing bell Wednesday. Earnings of 84 cents per share was up 12% year over year and 3 cents higher than the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $13.2 billion in the quarter surpassed the $13.02 billion expected, partially on stronger software subscriptions.

However, lower-than-expected earnings for its fiscal Q2 are sending shares down 4.5% in late trading. While we had expected earnings on 80 cents to be reported in the ongoing quarter, the company now expects 75-77 cents per share, down 3-5% year over year. Concerns over its Enterprise business seems to play a role here. Cisco has outperformed estimates in each quarter going back to the Zacks reconfiguration of stock-based compensation, in fiscal Q2 2017. For more on CSCO's earnings, click here.

Silicon Valley-based NetApp (

), a cloud data services provider, posted mixed results in its fiscal Q2 2020 quarter after Wednesday's close. $1.09 per share easily outpaced the 94 cents expected. and even topped the year-ago quarter by 3 cents per share, though revenues of $1.37 billion missed the $1.39 billion Zacks consensus estimate, which itself was a drop of 8.6% year over year. Cloud Data Services rose 167% year over year to $72 million in the quarter. The company is also introducing a new Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer, James Whitemore. George Kurian remains company CEO. , a cloud data services provider, posted mixed results in its fiscal Q2 2020 quarter after Wednesday's close. $1.09 per share easily outpaced the 94 cents expected. and even topped the year-ago quarter by 3 cents per share, though revenues of $1.37 billion missed the $1.39 billion Zacks consensus estimate, which itself was a drop of 8.6% year over year. Cloud Data Services rose 167% year over year to $72 million in the quarter. The company is also introducing a new Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer, James Whitemore. George Kurian remains company CEO. For more on NTAP's earnings, click here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.