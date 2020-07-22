Cisco awaits regulatory approval from China on Acacia takeover deal

July 22 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O and Acacia Communications Inc ACIA.O said on Wednesday China was yet to approve their proposed acquisition deal, already cleared by the United States, Germany and Austria.

The acquisition has been under regulatory review from the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China (SAMR), the only remaining closing condition of the deal, the companies said.

The $2.84 billion deal was expected to close during the second half of Cisco's full-year 2020.

Last July, Cisco said it would buy optical component maker Acacia in a bid to capture a bigger chunk of 5G spending by telecom companies.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.