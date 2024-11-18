News & Insights

Cisco And MGM Resorts Sign Agreement To Enhance Network And Guest Experience

November 18, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Cisco (CSCO) and MGM Resorts International have signed a Whole Portfolio Agreement (WPA), empowering MGM Resorts with the majority of Cisco's software portfolio. This includes cybersecurity, software defined networking, software defined-WAN, digital experience assurance, full-stack observability, data center and services. The agreement spans 5.5 years, benefiting guests and employees across all of MGM Resorts' properties, Cisco said in a statement.

According to Cisco, the agreement will automate MGM Resorts' network infrastructure, laying the groundwork for future advancements in location-based services and next-generation machine learning applications. These innovations will create new avenues for guest engagement in the gaming and hospitality sectors. Additionally, Cisco's technology will enhance uptime and security, ensuring seamless, reliable experiences for guests at MGM Resorts, which operates around the clock.

