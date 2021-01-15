Cisco and Acacia Communications Merger Going Forward After All, With Revisions

It seems the latest stop-and-start multibillion-dollar marriage in the tech sector is now, once again, a go. On Thursday, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) announced in a joint press release that the merger will go forward. On top of that, they've agreed to a dramatic increase in the price Cisco will pay to effectively acquire its peer.

The deal has been in the news after Acacia rather surprisingly sent notice that it was terminating it late last week. The company cited China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) not approving the arrangement in a timely manner as its reason for doing so. Cisco promptly sued Acacia in a Delaware Chancery Court to force the issue.

Image source: Getty Images.

The Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed Cisco spokeswoman as saying that the company intends to get the lawsuit dismissed.

If the deal finally sails through, it will be far larger than first envisioned. When the two companies signed the original agreement in July 2019, Cisco pledged to pay $70 per share for Acacia -- a 46% premium to the latter's stock price at the time. Under the revised terms, the price has zoomed to $115 -- all told, this amounts to roughly $4.5 billion.

Cisco, which has been struggling to restart its growth engine, sees great promise in the maker of optical networking solutions.

The two companies said in the press release that their marriage "reinforces Cisco's commitment to optics as a critical building block that will enhance the company's 'Internet for the Future' strategy with world class coherent optical solutions for customers, further enabling them to address the unprecedented scale of modern [information technology]."

10 stocks we like better than Cisco Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cisco Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.