CISA says held talk with Vale on iron ore supply

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) recently held a face to face meeting with Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on China's steel industry operation and Vale's iron ore supply, it said on its wechat official account on Thursday.

Luo Tiejun, vice president of CISA, and Marcello Spinelli, Vale's Executive Vice President for Iron Solutions, attended the meeting on Feb. 7, in which they discussed how to improve iron ore pricing mechanism and to promote low-carbon development.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

