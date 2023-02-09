US Markets

CISA says held talk with Vale on iron ore supply

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

February 09, 2023 — 04:55 am EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) recently held a face to face meeting with Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on China's steel industry operation and Vale's iron ore supply, it said on its wechat official account on Thursday.

Luo Tiejun, vice president of CISA, and Marcello Spinelli, Vale's Executive Vice President for Iron Solutions, attended the meeting on Feb. 7, in which they discussed how to improve iron ore pricing mechanism and to promote low-carbon development.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.