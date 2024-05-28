News & Insights

Stocks

CIS Secures New Offshore Contracts in Ivory Coast

May 28, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Catering International Services (FR:ALCIS) has released an update.

Catering International Services (CIS) has bolstered its footprint in the offshore energy sector of sub-Saharan Africa with the signing of two new contracts in Ivory Coast. The company will provide catering and hospitality services on offshore platforms, employing mainly local staff. These contracts reinforce CIS’s position as a leading service provider for the global energy industry.

For further insights into FR:ALCIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.