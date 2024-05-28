CIS Secures New Offshore Contracts in Ivory Coast

Catering International Services (FR:ALCIS) has released an update.

Catering International Services (CIS) has bolstered its footprint in the offshore energy sector of sub-Saharan Africa with the signing of two new contracts in Ivory Coast. The company will provide catering and hospitality services on offshore platforms, employing mainly local staff. These contracts reinforce CIS’s position as a leading service provider for the global energy industry.

For further insights into FR:ALCIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.