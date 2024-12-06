Cirtek Holdings Boosts Production with New Machinery Purchase

Cirtek Holdings Limited (HK:1433) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cirtek Holdings Limited has announced a significant investment in new technology with its indirect subsidiary, Charming Printing (Boluo) Ltd., acquiring a UV inkjet printer from Konica Minolta for RMB9.8 million. The purchase is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to its size. This move signals Cirtek’s strategic push to enhance its production capabilities.
For further insights into HK:1433 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.