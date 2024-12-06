Cirtek Holdings Boosts Production with New Machinery Purchase

Cirtek Holdings Limited (HK:1433) has released an update.

Cirtek Holdings Limited has announced a significant investment in new technology with its indirect subsidiary, Charming Printing (Boluo) Ltd., acquiring a UV inkjet printer from Konica Minolta for RMB9.8 million. The purchase is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to its size. This move signals Cirtek’s strategic push to enhance its production capabilities.

