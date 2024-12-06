News & Insights

Stocks

Cirtek Holdings Boosts Production with New Machinery Purchase

December 06, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cirtek Holdings Limited (HK:1433) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cirtek Holdings Limited has announced a significant investment in new technology with its indirect subsidiary, Charming Printing (Boluo) Ltd., acquiring a UV inkjet printer from Konica Minolta for RMB9.8 million. The purchase is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to its size. This move signals Cirtek’s strategic push to enhance its production capabilities.

For further insights into HK:1433 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.