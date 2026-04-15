Cirrus Logic's Strong Cash Pile: Fuel for Growth Ahead?

Cirrus Logic CRUS ended the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with a strong balance sheet, holding $1.08 billion in cash and investments and no debt. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities stood at $822.4 million. The company generated $290.8 million of net cash from operations compared with $92.2 million in the previous-year quarter. Free cash flow was $285.7 million.

This level of cash strength provides flexibility, enabling the company to fund innovation and return capital to its shareholders without placing strain on the balance sheet. During the quarter, Cirrus Logic repurchased $70 million worth of shares and had $344.1 million remaining under its authorization. Combined with a debt-free balance sheet, this suggests ample scope for continued buybacks while maintaining financial discipline.

Beyond shareholder returns, the company continues to invest in R&D and IP capabilities around advanced battery and power applications to drive growth. The company is using IP and engineering knowhow to expand into new applications and markets, and considers PCs as its “most immediate opportunity” following smartphones.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

During the December quarter, Cirrus Logic began shipping the latest amplifiers and codecs into mainstream PC platforms ahead of customer launches, marking progress in expanding its presence in high-volume PCs. The company also sampled a new voice-enablement component for future AI PCs, which has attracted strong interest from major OEMs and platform vendors. Cirrus Logic also built momentum across its general market business, with new components expanding into professional audio, automotive, industrial and imaging markets.

The company expects the mixed-signal market to expand from $6.8 billion in 2025 to $8.5 billion in 2029, driven by growth in both audio and high-performance mixed-signal segments.

With strong momentum in PCs, emerging AI opportunities and a clear roadmap for diversification, Cirrus Logic appears well-positioned to convert its billion-dollar cash pile into a catalyst for sustained growth.

Financial Resources of Competitors

Analog Devices ADI is one of the leading names in the semiconductor space. The company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with $4 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company delivered $1.37 billion in operating cash flow and $1.26 billion in free cash flow during the fiscal first quarter.

The company returned $1 billion to its shareholders, comprising $516 million in repurchases and $484 million in dividends. ADI spent $467.4 million on research & development in the last reported quarter. However, unlike CRUS, ADI has a heavily leveraged balance sheet with long-term debt of $7.24 billion as of Jan 31, 2026.

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is a fabless semiconductor company that designs high-performance, low-power system-on-chips primarily for mobile devices, while expanding into PCs, automotive, IoT, XR and AI.

In the last reported quarter, Qualcomm generated $4.96 billion of net cash from operating activities compared with $4.59 billion a year ago. As of Dec. 28, 2025, the company had $7.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $14.82 billion of long-term debt. It remains to be seen how Qualcomm manages the huge debt burden in the near future, given the secular decline in profitability and growing competition. The company repurchased shares worth $2.6 billion in the last reported quarter. In March 2026, it announced a new $20 billion share repurchase authorization and hiked quarterly cash dividend to 92 cents per share from 89 cents previously.

CRUS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRUS have gained 18.9% in the past year compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 17.9%.



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CRUS is trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 17.01, lower than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 30.67.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS’ earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRUS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.