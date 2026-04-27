Is Cirrus Logic's Product Mix Boosting Its Performance?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS continues to benefit from a favorable product mix that is driving growth. The company is seeing rising momentum in the laptop market, alongside increasing design activity with customers developing next-generation flagship smartphones. During fiscal 2025, it gained from the introduction of its next-generation boosted amplifier, which enhanced audio performance in mobile devices. Also, the launch of its first 22-nanometer smart codec strengthened its position in advanced audio technology.

The company is maintaining strong traction in the laptop segment through multiple design wins across major platforms. In flagship smartphones, demand remained solid for its latest custom boosted amplifiers and 22-nanometer smart codecs, particularly during the fiscal third quarter. These products are built on new architectures that deliver improvements at the system level across successive generations. This not only extends product life cycles but also supports more stable, long-term revenue streams.

In the high-performance mixed-signal segment, customer engagement around the camera controller roadmap has remained robust. The company is actively developing next-generation solutions with improved features, efficiency and performance. It is also investing in advanced battery and power intellectual property, where it sees opportunities to increase its content within smartphones while contributing to long-term shareholder value.

Progress is also visible in the PC market, where the company continues to gain traction. During the December quarter, it started shipping its latest amplifiers and codecs into mainstream PC platforms ahead of customer product launches, signaling further expansion into high-volume segments. Additionally, it introduced a new voice-enablement component aimed at future AI PCs, which has generated strong interest among major OEMs and platform providers.

Beyond its core markets, the company is building momentum in its general market business. New components are enabling expansion into professional audio, automotive, industrial and imaging applications. Supported by a strong intellectual property portfolio, these products typically offer longer life cycles and above-average margins, making them an important complement to the core business.

Driven by these developments, the company expects the mixed-signal market to grow from $6.8 billion in 2025 to $8.5 billion by 2029. This anticipated expansion is supported by continued growth across both audio and high-performance mixed-signal segments, reinforcing the role of product mix in driving sustained performance. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Cirrus Logic provided a revenue outlook between $410 million and $470 million.

Taking a Look at Competitors’ Strategies

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is placing strong emphasis on developing advanced chipsets for the emerging market of AI PCs. The strategy is aimed at moving beyond the slowing smartphone industry, which is its primary breadwinner. QCOM took the market by storm with the launch of the Snapdragon X chip for mid-range AI desktops and laptops. This SoC is the fourth such product in the Snapdragon X processor line, following the successful launch of the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite series. Based on a 4-nanometer process, the Snapdragon X chip comprises an 8-core Oryon central processor, a graphics component and a neural processing unit (NPU). The NPU accelerates AI workloads, offering 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second), making it an ideal platform to power Copilot+PCs – Microsoft’s vision of AI-first, flagship Windows hardware. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Qualcomm expects GAAP revenues of $10.2-$11 billion due to reduced chip orders and near-term uncertainty in memory supply and pricing for handset OEMs.

Analog Devices ADI has been investing in products for the automotive market in a bid to capitalize on the rising demand for electronic content in automobiles, particularly in the safety and infotainment areas. Solid demand for added technology and features in new vehicles, and the growing proliferation of hybrid and electric vehicles, remain tailwinds for the company. Management’s continuous collaboration with innovative TAR brands and strategy to develop new technologies should benefit the company in the days ahead. Moreover, the company’s high-voltage, isolation and precision product offerings, which are a key part of the systems that are designed for safety, longevity and efficiency in electric vehicles, remain noteworthy. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects revenues of $3.5 billion (+/- $100 million).

CRUS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRUS have gained 85.8% in the past year compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 123.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRUS is trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 21.86, lower than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 33.54.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS’ earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRUS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.